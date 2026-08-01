Bicyclist, 64, struck and killed in Milwaukee hit-and-run

A 64-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed Friday evening in a hit-and-run crash in the 1700 block of West Vliet Street.

Police were called to the crash around 5:40 p.m. Friday. A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling northbound on North 17th Street when the driver struck the bicyclist who was crossing the street heading westbound on West Vliet Street.

The striking vehicle fled the area. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

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