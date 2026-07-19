Ben Askren returns to sold-out hometown crowd for final wrestling match

MILWAUKEE — One year after fighting for his life, Wisconsin wrestling star Ben Askren returned to the mat Saturday for what he said was the final match of his career.

The sold-out Real American Freestyle event at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena marked an emotional homecoming for the Arrowhead High School graduate, Olympian and co-founder of Askren Wrestling Academy, who nearly died last year after a severe case of pneumonia led to a double lung transplant.

Askren faced former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad in the co-main event.

"A year ago I couldn't leave my room, couldn't stand up on my own," Askren told TMJ4 before the event.

"The juxtaposition of being there last year and wanting to go home to my family, to having this here in Milwaukee today is almost too crazy to be true."

TMJ4 News Ben Askren.

Askren said his recovery has been an 11-month journey that began with relearning everyday tasks before eventually working his way back to wrestling.

"I would say the emotion is gratitude," he said. "I'm grateful to be here."

For many in attendance, Saturday wasn't just about Askren's final match. It was about celebrating the impact he has had on wrestling across Wisconsin.

Craig Becker made the trip from Kenosha with his family.

"We're huge wrestling fans. Our whole family, probably decades, even generations," Becker told TMJ4.

"These kids look up to guys like him. He's doing something that people dream of with all the adversity he's faced in the last year."

Among those inspired were 12-year-old Whitley Loppnow of Ixonia and 13-year-old Charlie Strong of Oconomowoc, who have participated in Askren Wrestling Academy camps.

The pair said they learned wrestling skills through the academy, but Askren's perseverance left the biggest impression.

"When things are hard, just push through it," they told TMJ4.

TMJ4 News Whitley Loppnow and Charlie Strong.

Askren said that has always been the goal.

He co-founded Askren Wrestling Academy to help young athletes develop both on and off the mat.

The academy now has nine locations across Wisconsin, and Askren estimated 20% to 30% of those in attendance Saturday have been impacted by the program.

"It's not about winning state titles," Askren said. "What can wrestling provide to every single kid? Do they need to be tougher? A little more disciplined? Learn how to work hard?"

Askren said he always planned for Saturday to be his final match.

He said he signed with Real American Freestyle because he wanted to help professional freestyle wrestling grow in the United States, and now believes the promotion has found its footing.

Although his competitive career has ended, Askren said he has no plans to step away from the sport.

"I want to enjoy my family some more, keep coaching kids and keep spreading the love of the sport of wrestling as long as I can," he said.

TMJ4 News The Becker family.

For Becker, that's exactly why bringing his sons to Panther Arena mattered.

"He's done so many great things for the sport and given back so much," Becker said. "If we can give back by cheering him on and bringing my kids to an event like this, that's the least we could do."

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