Halloween spending is projected to reach $115 per person this year, according to the National Retail Federation, with $4.4 billion expected to be spent on costumes alone.

For families looking to stretch their budgets, several local options are available.

Marias Affordable Deals is hosting a costume sale Friday in Greenfield starting at 4:30 p.m. The Oak Creek Public Library is hosting a free Halloween costume swap Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

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Bay view business owner leans into Halloween as families search for ways to save on costs

Emily Treolo, co-owner of Chippy's, a new kids store in the Bay View neighborhood, already has Halloween supplies available for families. She said over the next couple of weeks, more costumes and accessories will be arriving in the store. They also offer books and toys that have a spooky vibe.

Alonna Johnson

"We are definitely not trying to be like the main destination for Halloween. Obviously we can't compete against that, but we want to be like a support. So we've got a bunch of really great costumes. We do have some of them out year round, but we also feel like some are definitely ready for Halloween," Treolo said.

Chippy's is also participating in Bay View Gallery Night Friday, where children can create Halloween art for display. Emily said the store opened recently and she wanted to fill a space for families to enjoy.

"Like Oh! I really wanna go back there and I know that I can find unique fun things there, things that I can't find anywhere else," Treolo said.

Candy costs are also adding up. A 180-piece bag of assorted Hershey's candy is listed at $24.99 on Pick 'n Save's website. While no data is yet available for this year, the latest data from Finance Buzz shows candy prices rose 78% from 2020 to 2025.

WATCH: How business owners are leaning into the Halloween season

Bay view business owner leans into Halloween as families search for ways to save on costs

Shoppers buying in bulk may find better value at wholesale retailers like Costco.

Jones Outlet in East Troy says they have options like candy and snacks in bulk for a deal.

The NRF lists the top Halloween costumes for kids this year as Spider-Man, princess, witch, and superheroes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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