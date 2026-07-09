Bastille Days festival returns to Milwaukee's Cathedral Square Park for a weekend of French culture

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Bastille Days festival is underway at Cathedral Square Park, celebrating French culture with food, vendors, and the 40th anniversary of its signature "Storm the Bastille" 5K race.

Tammy Bockhorst, the executive director of East Town Association, said the festival is activating Jefferson Street this year — south of Wells and north of Mason — as a nod to the event's roots supporting local merchants in downtown Milwaukee.

"We are activating Jefferson Street this year, south of Wells, north of Mason. So that is where the Storm the Bastille launch and finish starts tonight and ends, and then Friday, Saturday, Sunday we will have vendors and others down in that area as well," Tammy said.

Watch: Bastille Days returns to Milwaukee this weekend:

Bastille Days at Cathedral Square in Milwaukee starts today

The Storm the Bastille 5K is a timed race that runs through the East Town district and the Third Ward. Same-day registration is available right up until the run, and everyone who registers receives a special commemorative T-shirt marking the 40th anniversary.

"These are special t-shirts for the 40th anniversary of Storm the Bastille. Everyone who registers, as you mentioned, gets a t-shirt, even today, same day registration right up until the run," Tammy said.

The festival draws visitors from across the world and is free to attend.

"We are a free downtown street festival that brings in people from all over the world, and it is a festival like you said before, you can't name a favorite, but this is definitely a fan favorite for many. So we have local vendors, we have French vendors, we have people who travel far and wide to be here, not just for the run, which is special as you mentioned, but the festival that celebrates French flair, whimsy, and just Milwaukee in general," Tammy said.

Attendees can get to the festival via the Hop streetcar, which runs until midnight Thursday night and is extended until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Scooters and bikes are also options, though scooter riders should note there is designated scooter parking and riding is not permitted on the festival grounds.

The festival also features French food, including crepes and beignets, as well as free cake.

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