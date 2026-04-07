Bars and Recreation to merge AXE MKE and NorthSouth Club in Walker's Point

MILWAUKEE — Bars & Recreation will be bringing the AXE MKE experience into NorthShore Club on Pittsburgh Avenue in Walker's Point, they announced on Monday.

The AXE MKE will be brought into NorthSouth Club's 12,000-square-foot space, which has deck curling, shuffleboard, expansive indoor-outdoor areas, as well as convenient parking.

Bars & Recreation

The final day of operations at AXE MKE will be on April 26, with the experience reopening on April 30 at the NorthSouth Club.

"AXE MKE has built something people genuinely connect with," co-founder of Bars & Recreation, David Poytinger, said. "Moving that brand to Walker's Point gives it the space to grow while strengthening the overall experience we're creating across our venues."

Guests can expect the same energy and experience found at AXE MKE at the new location.

For more updates, booking information, or upcoming events, you can visit https://www.barsandrecreation.com.

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