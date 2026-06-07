Banana Ball brings sold-out crowd and hometown connections to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — On Saturday night at American Family Field, nearly every seat was filled, but the crowd wasn't there for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Thousands of fans packed the ballpark as Banana Ball, the fast-paced baseball and entertainment phenomenon popularized by the Savannah Bananas, brought its traveling show to Milwaukee.

The event featured the Party Animals and Loco Beach Coconuts, two teams in the six-team Banana Ball Championship League.

For many fans, the attraction goes beyond baseball.

"It's the music, the dancing, and a lot of things for families," said Sue Liegeois of Muskego, who attended with family members visiting from Michigan.

Liegeois said she became a fan after watching on TikTok and then attending a Banana Ball event in Franklin in 2023.

"The first time I went, I was hooked," she said.

TMJ4 News Banana Ball fans.

Banana Ball has built a national following through viral social media content and its fan-focused approach to the game.

The Milwaukee stop also featured local connections on the field.

Brady Kais, a southeastern Wisconsin native and pitcher for the Party Animals, said playing in front of family and friends at a major league ballpark was a special experience.

"It's unbelievable being able to see my friends, family — everybody I've seen throughout my whole life," Kais said.

Kais attended Greendale High School and later pitched for the Lake Country DockHounds in Oconomowoc before joining the Banana Ball tour.

"Growing up, Banana Ball wasn't a thing, so I definitely never thought this would be something I'd be a part of," Kais said. "But once I saw it, I knew I needed to be involved."

TMJ4 News Left: Brady Kais. Right: Erik Ostberg.

On the opposing side, Loco Beach Coconuts catcher Erik Ostberg also has ties to southeastern Wisconsin.

Ostberg spent two seasons with the Milwaukee Milkmen before joining Banana Ball and said his time in the area helped shape his career.

"The people here are great. A lot of the people here helped build me up, and I'm very thankful for the Milkmen and Milwaukee," Ostberg said.

The event also drew young baseball players eager to see the unique version of the game in person.

"It inspires little kids to have fun and follow their dreams," said Nelson Damrow of the Concordia Lakeshore Jr. Chinooks baseball team.

For longtime fans like Helen Evans, who traveled from South Carolina, sharing the experience with newcomers is part of the appeal.

"To share this with people who've never been able to experience it is almost as good as going to the game yourself," Evans said.

The Loco Beach Coconuts defeated the Party Animals on Saturday night. The teams return to the ballpark Sunday for a second sold-out game

