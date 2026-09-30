Back to the ballot: Whitefish Bay residents face a $90 million school referendum, after April measure failed

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — Whitefish Bay residents will vote on a $90 million school facilities referendum on Nov. 3, months after a $135 million referendum failed by a narrow margin in April.

The district says if approved, the $90 million referendum will fund three main areas of improvement.

About $68 million would go toward rebuilding the middle school at its current location, with construction expected to begin in spring 2028 and last approximately 3 years. About $35 million would fund critical infrastructure updates at the high school, including fire protection. Another $4 million would go toward similar updates at Cumberland and Richards elementary schools.

Get a Look at the Referendum Below

If approved, the district says the referendum would cost the average Whitefish Bay homeowner $857 more per year than they currently pay.

TMJ4 spoke with parents and grandparents in the district to get their reaction to the new proposal.

Jenny Fisher, a parent of three children in the district, said she did not vote in favor of the previous referendum because of the cost, but said she is more open to this one.

"I appreciate the fact that they're not moving the middle school. That was a big, completely unnecessary thing to me with the last referendum."

"I think our our district has been the best school district academically for years in the state. I fully support making investments to continue that reputation."

Fisher said affordability remains a key concern.

"It's just really important to me that families can continue to afford to live in this community."

David Nestigen, whose children and grandchildren attended schools in the district, said he fully supports the referendum.

"It's one of the best school systems in the state, but the facilities themselves are not in the greatest condition."

"Whitefish Bay is a great community to live in, and if we don't reinvest in it, it won't stay that way forever."

The district has two community information meetings scheduled — Oct. 15 and Nov. 2 — both at the middle school. More information is available at TMJ4.com.

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