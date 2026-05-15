Apparent murder-suicide under investigation in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide on the city's north side.

According to police, a 45-year-old victim was found dead around 10:16 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of N. 9th Street. The victim appears to have died from blunt force trauma injuries.

According to police, the suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

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