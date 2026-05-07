Anthony Sikorski is graduating from Marquette University Law School May 16 at 21 years old.

"I am going to graduate from Marquette University law school next week at the age of 21, which apparently makes me the youngest graduate since World War II," Sikorski said.

Alonna Johnson

It is not the first time Sikorski has made history. He was accepted to Carroll University at 13 and enrolled at 14, becoming the youngest student in the school's history. He started as a biology major with plans to attend medical school.

"I intended to go to medical school, then the pandemic hit, I was diagnosed with Crohn's disease the following year, and I had to reevaluate my plans at the ripe old age of 16-17," Sikorski said.

After graduating from Carroll at 18, the Waukesha native pivoted to law and enrolled at Marquette. The health challenges did not stop there. At one point, he took a final exam from a hospital bed.

WATCH: Anthony Sikorski, 21, set to become Marquette Law's youngest graduate since World War II

Anthony Sikorski, 21, set to become Marquette Law's youngest graduate since World War II

"You look out the hospital window, you see the car still moving, and you know life, the world doesn't wait," Sikorski said.

Following graduation, he will be admitted to the bar at the state Capitol. In August, he will begin a clerkship with the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

"Begin transiting into my role as a clerk for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. I will be clerking for Justice Ziegler," Sikorski said.

Despite the road he has traveled, Sikorski keeps his challenges in perspective.

"Yes, health-wise, that might mean I've got to do a little more than most of my colleagues, but I have a wonderful family, a wonderful house, wonderful education. In the grand scheme of things, it's not too much to complain about, is there?" Sikorski said.

He credits his family for supporting him through high school, college and law school — and says coming home to them is still the best part of his day.

"The happiest part of my day, I've told my mom this for years, is getting to see her and Williams when I'm done, done with my classes, getting to come home, go to sleep in my own bed," Sikorski said.

Before the clerkship begins, Sikorski plans to spend the summer playing video games and building Lego sets with his brother.

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