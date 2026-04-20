Recent flooding on Milwaukee’s south side left more than just high water behind. For some local businesses, it also brought piles of trash and debris.

Near 20th and Mitchell, Saira Vargas, owner of Carniceria Vargas, says flooding has been an ongoing issue—not just during major storms.

“Every time it rains, it floods — all the garbage comes together like a lake,” Vargas said.

TMJ4 SAIRA VARGAS/ CARNICERIA VARGAS



She’s been at her current location for 12 years and says the problem has gotten worse over time. According to Vargas, nearby storm drains often become clogged with leaves and trash, causing water to build up and flow toward her storefront.

Watch: After flooding hits Milwaukee’s south side, business owner and community group push cleanup efforts

After flooding hits Milwaukee’s south side, business owner and community group push cleanup efforts

At times, the flooding creates hazards outside the business. Vargas says her husband has even been splashed by passing cars when water pools in the street.

“It’s garbage that’s already there,” she said, adding that more consistent cleanup could make a difference.

Despite the challenges, Vargas says she’s encouraged to see more people stepping up to help after recent storms.

That’s where Muskego Way Forward comes in. The south side organization connects residents and business owners with resources, while also working to improve the neighborhood through cleanup efforts and community partnerships.

Initiative coordinator Elizabeth Ramirez says keeping the area clean goes beyond appearances—it’s about building a stronger community.

“It might not be our garbage, but it is our responsibility… to lend a helping hand,” Ramirez said.

TMJ4 ELIZABETH RAMIREZ/ INITIATIVE COORDINATOR AT MUSKEGO WAY FORWARD



The group is also working to address the root of the problem, including clogged drains along busy streets like Muskego Avenue. Ramirez says they’re encouraging residents and business owners to report issues so the city can respond more quickly.

“We all need to work together—with neighbors, businesses, and the city,” she said.

Muskego Way Forward is also organizing an Earth Day cleanup on Saturday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside Carniceria Vargas. Organizers say volunteers will receive supplies like gloves and litter grabbers—and hope people will continue helping even after the event.

“Even going outside your own home and cleaning up… that would really help,” Ramirez said.

Residents can report clogged drains or litter by calling 414-286-CITY or by using the Milwaukee Mobile app. Muskego Way Forward can also be found on social media for those looking to get involved.

Instagram and Facebook: Muskego Way Forward

For businesses: Follow Muskego Way Business District

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