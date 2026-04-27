Advocates demand answers as hundreds of graves collapse at a Milwaukee County cemetery after floods

Hundreds of graves are sinking into the ground at the Milwaukee County Grounds Cemetery in Wauwatosa following recent flooding, according to Descendant Community of Milwaukee County Grounds Cemeteries, prompting advocates to demand answers from the county.

As Memorial Day approaches, concerns are growing over the worsening damage. From above, the cemetery looks like an open field, but on the ground, the damage is clear with uneven ground, overgrown grass, and dangerous holes.

"This whole area was under about 5 to 6 feet of river water and sewage, so with just a wooden coffin, we believe they’re all collapsing," Judy Klimt Houston said.

TMJ4 Judy Klimt Houston of Descendant Community of Milwaukee County Grounds Cemeteries

Klimt Houston is with the Descendant Community of Milwaukee County Grounds Cemeteries, Inc. She said the cemetery holds thousands of people.

"Some of these have collapsed as much as 10 to 20 inches. Each row can be very treacherous," Klimt Houston said.

"These are the folks that could not afford burials or were unclaimed at the time of death," Klimt Houston said.

She said these individuals still deserve dignity.

Descendant Community of Milwaukee County Grounds Cemeteries The advocates said Milwaukee County has been made aware of the damage cause by flooding, but they are still waiting for action.

"Everybody had a life, they had a story; they deserve to have their graves treated with dignity," Klimt Houston said.

Her husband, Mark Houston, is a genealogical project administrator working alongside her. He said what is happening at the cemetery is hard to accept.

"It’s wrong what’s happened here. You wouldn’t want your grandparents treated the way they’ve been treated here," Houston said.

TMJ4 Mark Houston, is a genealogical project administrator

The advocates said Milwaukee County has been made aware of the damage, but they are still waiting for action. A county representative told TMJ4 that they are looking into the issue.

"What is the county going to do? This is their responsibility," Klimt Houston said.

Descendant Community of Milwaukee County Grounds Cemeteries From above, the cemetery looks like an open field, but on the ground, the damage is clear with uneven ground, overgrown grass, and dangerous holes.

With Memorial Day near, Klimt Houston said the timing makes the issue even more important.

"If we don’t care for our dead, who’s gonna care for us?" Klimt Houston said.

To learn more about the Descendant Community of Milwaukee County Grounds Cemeteries, visit: descendantcommunity.org

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