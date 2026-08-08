GREENFIELD — One man was arrested after Greenfield Police responded to a tactical situation that first began as a domestic-related call in the area of S. 68th Street and W. Layton Avenue.
The Greenfield Police Department responded to an active tactical situation that first began as a domestic-related call involving a male who threatened to commit suicide and set the residence on fire.
The incident escalated when the man barricaded himself within the residence and threatened to set the residence on fire.
WATCH: One person arrested following hours long tactical situation in Greenfield
Law enforcement officers, along with fire personnel, were at the scene and had been positioned to respond as needed.
At 4:20 p.m., a 49-year-old Greenfield man surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody. Charges for the domestic incident will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
According to the Greenfield Police Department, the subject has been previously arrested by the agency in connection with a domestic violence offense.
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