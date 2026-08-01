WAUWATOSA, WI — Gravestones are poking out of the Menomonee River as it runs through Hart Park in Wauwatosa.

A viewer sent in pictures Friday that appeared to show the stones in the water, prompting a closer look. Some of the gravestones appearing to date back to the 1930s

TMJ4 wanted to learn more about it, so we reached out to the Wauwatosa Historical Society.

Watch: A viewer asked about gravestones sticking out of the Menomonee River: So we dug into it.

A viewer asked about gravestones sticking out of the Menomonee River: So we dug into it.

The historical society said they've heard reports of the stones for the last three years. The possible explanation is that the stones likely had mistakes on them and were discarded, a practice that was common in the 20th century, according to the society.

While it is not known exactly how the stones ended up in the river, one of the prominent stones visible in the water still has a plot at Holy Cross Cemetery, almost three miles away. That means the grave itself did not wash up in the river.

The exact origin of the gravestones, how they got there, and how long they have been there may never be known.

What does appear clear, however, is that if there were ever graves associated with the stones, the graves themselves likely did not wash up in the river.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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