“A step in the right direction”: Milwaukee resident reacts to city’s proposed flood emergency plan

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Milwaukee's Public Works Committee approved a resolution Wednesday directing the Department of Public Works to develop a formal flood-prevention protocol, as parts of southeast Wisconsin have faced repeated severe flooding over the last year.

The proposal calls for the city to take a more proactive approach to flooding — similar to how Milwaukee prepares for snowstorms. Key steps would include clearing drains, removing debris, and monitoring more than 100 known flooding hotspots before storms move in. The proposal now heads to the full Common Council.

Near 20th and Capitol, an intersection residents say regularly becomes a pool during rain events, Brandon Corder said the flooding has only gotten worse.

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"It's been an inconvenience for everyone around here pretty much," said Corder.

He said he supports the city's push to get ahead of future flood events.

"I do think we should prepare for more flood events because we can't control the weather, but we can control what we do about it," said Corder.

District 6 Alderwoman Milele Coggs pressed Department of Public Works officials on the need for a reliable response to flooding in areas the city already knows are vulnerable.

"We may not be able to control for everything, but we got to be able to handle simple rains in certain in certain areas that we know are prone to flooding," said Coggs.

The Department of Public Works said residents can also help by clearing storm drains and following proper leaf collection procedures. The city offers three options for leaf disposal: mulching leaves, the curbside rake-out method, or the new paper bag method.

Commissioner of Public Works Jerrel Kruschke made clear one method is off the table.

"We will not accept plastic bagged leaves," said Kruschke.

Corder said he wants to see faster responses when flooding does occur. Still, he said the prevention plan is a solid start.

"If I see people out here working that's when I know something is being done," said Corder. "It's a step in the right direction, it won't solve everything, but we are going somewhere."

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