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73-year-old pedestrian struck, killed on Milwaukee's south side

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that left a 73-year-old pedestrian dead on the city's south side Monday night.

The crash happened around 11:35 p.m. near South 11th Street and West Mitchell Street when police said a driver was traveling westbound on West Historic Mitchell Street and collided with a pedestrian who was in the street.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

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Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin