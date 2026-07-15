MILWAUKEE — A driver was taken into custody after Milwaukee police said they struck a 70-year-old pedestrian while the pedestrian was crossing the street Tuesday night.

WATCH: What we know in the deadly crash investigation

70-year-old pedestrian struck and killed on Milwaukee's north side; driver taken into custody

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. near North 12th Street and West Atkinson Avenue when the driver was traveling eastbound, according to police. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

TMJ4

The pedestrian’s identity has not been released.

The driver was taken into custody, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

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