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57-year-old killed in shooting in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood

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TMJ4 News
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MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 57-year-old dead early Monday morning in the city's Riverwest neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 2:44 a.m. near North Holton Street and East Locust Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

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An investigation into what led up to the shooting and the search for suspects is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

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Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin