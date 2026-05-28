59-year-old man killed in shooting near 40th and Burleigh in Milwaukee; suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE — A 49-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with a shooting that killed a 59-year-old man near 40th and Burleigh in Milwaukee.
According to a news release from police, the shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday near N. 40th St. and W. Burleigh St.
The suspect shot the victim during a fight, and he was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures.
Criminal charges for the 49-year-old suspect will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.
Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.