59-year-old man killed in shooting near 40th and Burleigh in Milwaukee; suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE — A 49-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with a shooting that killed a 59-year-old man near 40th and Burleigh in Milwaukee.

According to a news release from police, the shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday near N. 40th St. and W. Burleigh St.

The suspect shot the victim during a fight, and he was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures.

Criminal charges for the 49-year-old suspect will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

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