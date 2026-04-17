This 414 Day celebrates a Milwaukee original that changed how people see the natural world. Stepping inside the Milwaukee Public Museum means stepping into the animals' world, but it was not always like this.

"Prior to the Milwaukee style diorama, museums everywhere were more like cabinets of curiosity. There wasn't much context," Director of Communications for MPM Madeline Anderson said.

TMJ4 MADELINE ANDERSON/ MILWAUKEE PUBLIC MUSEUM DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS

That changed in 1890, when taxidermist Carl Akeley set out to show animals as they actually lived. His muskrats habitat group was built to look and feel real, becoming what is now called the Milwaukee-style diorama.

TMJ4 Muskrat Habitat Group

"We take pride in being the birthplace... This style has been adopted around the country and the world," Anderson said.

Watch: 414 day: How Milwaukee changed museums forever

414 day: How Milwaukee changed museums forever

For many, this was their first glimpse of the wild, long before television or easy travel. From elephants in a bamboo forest to lions just feet away, these displays brought places that seemed far away closer than ever.

TMJ4 Bamboo Forest

"The water level is cut in half so you can see both above and below."

More than a century later, the museum is still pushing the experience further. Anderson told TMJ4 that the museum has continuously innovated their dioramas since then. 'The Streets of Old Milwaukee' exhibit was the first ever walk through diorama. The museum has some behind the glass and some where visitors can go through.

TMJ4 Savanna Bush

"Throughout our 145 year history we have been innovative in many ways," Anderson said.

TMJ4 Arctic Exhibit

With plans to bring this style into the Nature and Culture Museum of Wisconsin, Milwaukee's signature dioramas are not just history, they are still evolving.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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