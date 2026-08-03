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41-year-old killed in Milwaukee stabbing; one person arrested

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Posted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that left a 41-year-old dead early Monday morning.

The stabbing happened around 3:50 a.m. near South 94th Place and West Adler Street. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A 34-year-old man was arrested.

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing; however, police said the stabbing is believed to have stemmed from a fight.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

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Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin