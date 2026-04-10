37-year-old Milwaukee man killed trying to unlock door on Burleigh St.

MILWAUKEE — A 37-year-old Milwaukee man was killed Thursday evening trying to unlock a door on Burleigh St., according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday on the 7100 block of W. Burleigh St.

The victim, identified as Pierre D. Smith, Sr., was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner's Office ruled the preliminary manner of death as a homicide.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

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