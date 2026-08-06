33-year-old shot and killed in Milwaukee Wednesday night

MILWAUKEE — A 33-year-old was shot and killed in Milwaukee on Wednesday evening, according to Milwaukee Police.

The shooting happened around 5:29 p.m. near the corner of Appleton Avenue and Nash Street, which is between Dineen Park and Holy Cross Cemetery.

Police said the circumstances that led up to the shooting are still being investigated. They did not release additional details about the victim or a suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

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