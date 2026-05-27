MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 33-year-old dead Tuesday night.

WATCH: What we know in the fatal shooting investigation

33-year-old killed in shooting near 24th and Lapham in Milwaukee

The shooting happened at 10:31 p.m. near South 24th Street and West Lapham Street. What led to the shooting, and the search for suspects, remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

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