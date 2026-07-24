33-year-old killed in Milwaukee stabbing; search for suspects ongoing

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that left a 33-year-old dead Thursday afternoon.

The stabbing happened around 3 p.m. near North 29th Street and West Highland Boulevard. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the stabbing and the search for suspects is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through P3 Tips.

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