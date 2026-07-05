29-year-old motorcyclist dies in Milwaukee collision; charges pending

MILWAUKEE — A motorcyclist was killed in Milwaukee Saturday night after being struck by another vehicle.

According to police, the crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. in the 600 block of East Locust Street when a 31-year-old driver traveling south on Booth Street collided with the motorcycle that was traveling on West Locust Street.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 29-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle driver was taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

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