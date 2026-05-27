25-year-old Milwaukee woman considered critically missing

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 25-year-old Xiahara Rivera-Colon, who is considered critically missing.

Rivera-Colon is described as a white female, standing 5'3” tall, and weighing 95 lbs, with a slim build and a tattoo on her face above her right eyebrow. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Rivera-Colon was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of N. 24th Street.



Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

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