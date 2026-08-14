24-year-old man arrested after attack outside Beto's Pizza in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 24-year-old man was arrested Friday after Milwaukee police said he attacked a 43-year-old man outside a south side pizzeria Wednesday night.

The attack happened around 9:40 p.m. outside Beto's Pizza.

Surveillance video shared by the owner of Beto's Pizza shows a man enter the restaurant and speak with someone at the counter before going back outside and walking up and down the sidewalk while looking through the windows.

As the victim — known to the community as Larry — walked out of the pizzeria, the man ran toward him, knocked him down, threw punches and kicked him before walking away.

Larry was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

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