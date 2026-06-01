MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old dead Sunday night.

WATCH: What we know in the deadly shooting investigation

21-year-old killed in shooting on Milwaukee’s northwest side

The shooting happened around 10:11 p.m. near North 95th Street and West Brown Deer Road, killing the 21-year-old victim, who police said died from injuries.

An investigation into the shooting and the search for suspects remain ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

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