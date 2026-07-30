2026 Wisconsin State Fair: Know before you go

WEST ALLIS — Ahead of the 175th Wisconsin State Fair, organizers have shared some useful information. The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair runs Aug. 6-16. Here is what you need to know before you go.

Getting there

Major construction continues on I-94, so plan extra travel time. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has a dedicated Fair traffic website with recommended routes during construction.

During the Fair, only right-hand turns are allowed into and out of gates on surrounding streets.

Transportation options

Uber, Lyft, and taxis use the designated pickup and drop-off area near the T-Mobile Main Entrance E. MCTS Route 18 and Route 33 stop near State Fair Park. Multiple independent shuttle services are also available.

Free bicycle parking is offered at Entrances A and E.

Parking

General parking costs $18 Monday through Thursday and $22 Friday through Sunday. Motorcycle parking is $13.

Preferred parking is $30 Monday through Thursday and $36 Friday through Sunday. Preferred parking is available onsite only, while spaces last. Credit and debit cards are the only accepted forms of payment.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased at the gate, but the Fair is cashless. Buying tickets in advance is recommended for faster entry.

You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Bag policy

Bags must be 9" x 10" x 12" or smaller. All bags are subject to inspection.

What you can bring

Sealed bottled water is permitted. Empty water bottles and souvenir cups are also allowed.

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