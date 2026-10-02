MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old man is in custody after Milwaukee police say he forced his way into a home Friday morning and abducted another 20-year-old at gunpoint.

Milwaukee police said the incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. near 33rd Street and St. Paul Avenue.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins went to the home where the alleged abduction took place. Watch below:

20-year-old man arrested after alleged abduction in Milwaukee

According to police, the suspect forced his way into the residence before forcing the victim into a vehicle at gunpoint.

Neighbor Gary Colorez said he heard what he described as a "ruckus" between 7:30 and 8 a.m.

"The police knocked on the door and wanted to know if the camera caught anything, but it only catches down to the sidewalk here," Colorez said.

TMJ4 News went to the home Colorez said was at the center of the investigation. A person who answered the door declined to speak publicly about what happened.

Police said officers later located the suspect near 66th Street and Chambers Street. Police said the suspect led officers on a short foot chase before he was taken into custody near 64th Street and Locust Street.

A gun was recovered, according to police, and the victim was found safe.

Police have not said what led up to the alleged abduction or provided additional details about the relationship between the suspect and victim.

The case has been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review of possible charges.

Colorez said the incident serves as a reminder for people to remain aware of what is happening around them.

"You just have to be aware of your surroundings, and I don't care what neighborhood you live in," he said.

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