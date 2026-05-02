18-year-old shot and killed early Saturday morning in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old was shot and killed on early Saturday morning on the 2500 block of S. 62nd Street in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

TMJ4 Milwaukee police, file image.

The police are currently seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

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