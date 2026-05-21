18-year-old arrested, taken into custody following police pursuit in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old was arrested on Wednesday afternoon following a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in New Berlin, the Milwaukee Police Department said on Thursday morning.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle on the 7700 block of W Leon Terrace at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The driver refused to stop, starting a pursuit.

The driver stopped the vehicle on the 10700 block of W Metro Auto Mall and fled on foot.

Ajax9/shutterstock.com Stock image of police lights.

Police were then able to arrest the 18-year-old and take them into custody.

A firearm was found inside the vehicle.

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

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