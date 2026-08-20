15-year-old charged as adult in deadly Walker's Point shooting

MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old suspect accused in the deadly shooting of David Krause has been charged as an adult.

Stallone D. Dailey is charged with felony murder, operating a vehicle without consent and felony arson to property other than a building, with a party-to-a-crime modifier.

Dailey is the second teen charged in connection with Krause’s death to be waived into adult court.

Krause was out celebrating 414 Day on April 14 when he was later found shot and killed in an alley in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. Investigators said Krause had asked three teens for a ride during severe storms.

A 16-year-old, Breontae M. Tyler, was also waived into adult court. Tyler faces three felony charges, including felony murder, operating a vehicle without consent and arson to property.

A third teen, also 16, in the case but was not waived into adult court. That teen will be tried as a juvenile and cannot be publicly identified.

With Dailey’s case now moving forward in adult court, two of the three teens charged with felony murder in Krause’s death will face adult proceedings.

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