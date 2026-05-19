13-year-old rescued from house fire in Milwaukee

A 13-year old was rescued from a house fire near 44th and Fiebrantz in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Officials with the fire department say the fire was located on the first floor of the home, and the 13-year-old was trapped on the second floor. They say they were able to get the victim out of a window with a ladder.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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