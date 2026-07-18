12-year-old injured in Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE — A 12-year-old was injured Friday evening in a shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side.

According to police, the 12-year-old was shot around 6:35 p.m. Friday in the 5600 block of N. 60th Street. The victim was transported to a hospital with what police said were non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or , to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or the P3 Tips App.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip