MILWAUKEE — Moose Tracks is bringing its 10,000 Scoop Challenge to Milwaukee on Thursday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pere Marquette Park, partnering with Kemps to serve 10,000 free scoops of Original Moose Tracks ice cream in a citywide ice cream social benefiting Hunger Task Force.

WATCH: 10,000 Scoop Challenge brings free ice cream to Milwaukee today for charity

10,000 Scoop Challenge brings free ice cream to Milwaukee today for charity

For every scoop eaten, Moose Tracks will donate $1, with the goal of raising $10,000 for Hunger Task Force in just four hours.

Local celebrities and volunteers will scoop Kemps Moose Tracks ice cream cones throughout the event. Attendees are encouraged to join the fun and enjoy ice cream scooped for a good cause.

Moose Tracks — the flavor featuring Moose Tracks Fudge and peanut butter cups swirled into vanilla ice cream — has hosted more than 50 events since 2010 and has surpassed $500,000 raised for local charities in cities across the nation.

The event takes place at Pere Marquette Park, located at 900 N. Plankinton Ave. in Milwaukee.

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