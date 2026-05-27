Witness speaks out after a fatal motorcycle crash in Kenosha: 'Driving while intoxicated should never be okay'

KENOSHA — A Kenosha woman is dead, and a man remains in critical condition after a suspected drunk driver allegedly caused a fatal motorcycle crash Monday afternoon near 60th Street and 19th Avenue.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, Kenosha Police responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. When officers arrived, two people were in the roadway as bystanders rushed to help before first responders arrived on scene.

A 38-year-old Kenosha woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 41-year-old man was airlifted by Flight for Life to a local hospital.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle is believed to have committed a traffic violation that led to the collision. The 66-year-old Kenosha resident was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and is currently facing charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Watch: Witness speaks out after motorcycle crash kills Kenosha woman

Witness describes deadly motorcyle collision

Harmony Zanotti was nearby when the crash happened — and ran straight to the scene.

"We just heard the bike rev, we heard the scurrying of the cars, and then we ran straight over there," Zanotti said. "There was probably only three or four people up there at that time. I started calling 911 and noticed other people already on the phone."

What she witnessed has stayed with her.

"Someone just died in front of us — it's so upsetting," she said. "We all felt the emotion of everybody in the family — crumbling to the floor. I started crying. I had to keep walking away a couple of times."

Zanotti has a message for every driver on the road.

"Driving behind the wheel while intoxicated should never be okay," she said. "It's putting you at jeopardy, your family at jeopardy, and anybody else on the road at jeopardy."

The identity of the woman killed has not yet been officially released. We will continue to follow this story as it develops.

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