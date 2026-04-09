Wisconsin construction company builds lemonade stands to help kids raise money for charity

KENOSHA — Riley Construction is launching a new initiative to provide well-crafted lemonade stands to kids, helping them raise money for charities of their choice.

Kids in the company's four different locations can apply to receive a lemonade stand for the summer. Riley Construction will drop off the stands to the selected children and pick them up at the end of the season.

"What we are all about is giving back to the community, right, and engaging youth in what we do," Dave Schwallier, director of Growth Strategies at Riley Construction said.

The company will match up to $2,500 of the funds the children raise for their selected charities.

Kidd O'Shea

"We came up with this initiative to essentially build these lemonade stands, allow kids in our four different locations that we have to apply to get a lemonade stand for the summer, raise money for the charity of their choice, and then Riley's going to match up to $2,500," Schwallier said.

This is the first year of the program, but the goal is to provide the lemonade stands every single year.

"Absolutely, definitely, a lot of time and energy and effort went into not only building them, but the design of them," the representative said.

Kidd O'Shea

"We're definitely going to support as a company going and patronizing the lemonade stand and encouraging the kids to through some entrepreneurial tips to how they can raise more money and really just have a lot of fun with it," the representative said.

If you know a child that would like to apply, you can click here.

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