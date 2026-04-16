KENOSHA — April is Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month — and a group of Kenosha-area bikers is making sure abused children never have to face their abusers alone.

Guardians of the Children — Belle City is a local nonprofit serving abused and neglected children in Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth counties. When a child with an abuse case enters the court system, the Guardians adopt the entire family — calling the children their "littles" — and escort them to every court date, packing the courtroom with up to 60 bikers so no child ever feels alone when it matters most.

Guardians of the Children

"Our motto is — when a child calls, we ride," said Guardian Gert Grohmann. "These children are doing something so unbelievably brave. They're facing someone that was their abuser, that they trusted, that betrayed that trust. We want to be there to support them as much as possible."

They stand by children and give them support, as they go from 'victims to victors.'

"Watching our littles go from victims to victors — and to see the emotional turn in their faces, to be scared coming in and then how they light up — there's nothing but a sense of pride for us," said Guardian David Fischbach.

Watch: Kenosha biker group stands beside abused children in court

'When a child calls, we ride': Kenosha biker group stands beside abused children in court

The group gathered for their Pinwheel Project — planting 184 pinwheels, each representing a confirmed case of child abuse in 2025. In 2024, that number was 254.

"Even one is too many," said Guardian Kelly Daly. "Our community needs to understand that and come together to prevent child abuse."

Daly says the work is deeply personal — and that watching these children find their courage has helped her process abuse she faced herself.

Guardians of the Children — Belle City has five chapters across Wisconsin. To learn more or get involved, visit this website.

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