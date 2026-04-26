MILWAUKEE — Two separate shootings rocked Milwaukee on Friday night—leaving a community grieving and one South Side woman more determined than ever to fight back against gun violence.

Just after 6:40 p.m., a 15-year-old was shot on the 400 block of W. Chambers Street. He was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive.

Watch: A South Side Milwaukee woman is urging her community to push back against gun violence after three people, including a teenager and a baby, were shot on Friday night in the city.

'What are we really doing?' South Side Milwaukee woman rallies community after teen, baby shot in one night

Hours later, around 9:03 p.m., a double shooting on the 2500 block of S. 8th Street left a 28-year-old and a two-month-old baby with gunshot wounds. Both survived. Police believe that shooting stemmed from an argument.

Both investigations are ongoing.

For South Side Milwaukee resident Nance Rodriguez—the back-to-back shootings are a painful reminder of why she has been organizing her community, rallying neighbors against gun violence, and leading prayer gatherings right on these streets.

"That 15-year-old will never see graduation—and that's what breaks my heart," Rodriguez said. "You don't ever have a child thinking that you're going to have to bury them early on in life. I really do hope and pray for them—but I pray that we can stop the gun violence and really get these guns off the streets."

Rodriguez says grief alone is not enough—and that the community must turn that pain into action.

"I want to make sure that people understand that there is hope out here, there is love, there is peace," Rodriguez explained. "There's something that has to shake up in a lot of us that carry hope, carry peace, carry love. If nothing does—then what are we really doing?"

Milwaukee police are asking anyone with more information on either of Friday night's shootings to contact them at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

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