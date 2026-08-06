'We want change': Kenosha residents speak up in first zoning rewrite since 1984

KENOSHA — For the first time in more than four decades, the City of Kenosha is rewriting the rules that govern how the city grows, where businesses can open, and what neighborhoods look like, and residents have a lot to say about it.

The city held its first open house Wednesday night at the Kenosha Innovation Center, kicking off a public engagement process that will shape a complete rewrite of Kenosha's zoning ordinance and sign code. The current code has been in place since 1984.

Affordable housing was front and center for many residents who attended.

"We need more affordable housing," said Kenosha resident Diane Giles. "Things have gotten kind of wild and crazy, and it's hard for even a family with two good incomes to find good housing that's within their budget. It's tough. It's really tough."

Fellow resident Cameron Swallow echoed that sentiment, adding that she hopes the new code encourages more walkable, connected neighborhoods.

"More housing and more affordable housing, more mixed use neighborhoods so that the neighborhoods are more walkable. All the things that we want to have a more walkable, connected community feeling city," Swallow said.

For resident Anthony Kennedy, the stakes are even higher. He says Kenosha's identity is on the line.

"Kenosha's becoming to the point that it's not that middle class enclave that it used to be, and I think that we lose something if we continue on that path," Kennedy said. "So if this helps get us to a point where our zoning is more reflective of what things can be done, I'm all for it."

Rachel Gasper with City Development says that after decades of small changes, this rewrite is about giving residents real ownership over their city.

"The small changes we've had over time, they've started to get a little convoluted, a little confusing," Gasper said. "So trying to streamline that again so that people can really take ownership of their city and their property."

The city plans to hold additional open houses and online surveys through the fall. A final vote on the new zoning code is expected in Spring 2027.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip