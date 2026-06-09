'We lost everything:' Salem Lakes woman loses home, business and three pets in devastating fire

SALEM LAKES — A Salem Lakes woman who spoke with TMJ4 News during the April flooding coverage has lost her home in a devastating fire — and is now asking her community to help her start over.

Angelique Muchka's home caught fire early Friday morning — destroying everything inside, including her home, her business materials and equipment, and three beloved pets — Echo the dog, Stuart the cat, and a baby kitten named Lilith.

Her son Jesus — who was asleep inside when the fire broke out — woke up to the sound of glass shattering and smoke filling his room. He woke up his girlfriend and tried desperately to save the animals before escaping.

Angelique Muchka

"Me and my girlfriend were sleeping downstairs, and I woke up to glass shattering," Jesus said. "If I didn't wake up — in a matter of three minutes — I probably would've been stuck in the house. The roof was already starting to fall. The whole front of the house was engulfed in flames."

Watch: Salem Lakes woman loses home, business and three pets in devastating fire

Salem Lakes woman loses home, business and three pets in devastating fire

For Angelique — the loss is almost impossible to put into words.

"When I came back home and saw my house on fire, I completely lost my mind," she said. "Our animals were like my kids; we had four, and now we have one."

But even in the middle of unimaginable loss — Angelique says her community has shown up for her in ways she will never forget.

"While I was on the ground in complete hysteria watching my entire life burn — a neighbor I don't even know came up to me and told me I didn't have to worry about a place to stay for 30 days," she said. "The hope is to find a house here and anything we get from GoFundMe to start over. Because we lost everything."

Angelique and Jesus are asking for the community's help as they begin to rebuild from nothing. Donations will go toward emergency housing, clothing, food, personal necessities, replacing essential belongings, and helping Angelique restart her business.

To donate to the family's GoFundMe — visit this website.

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