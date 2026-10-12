Visitors react after a juvenile is arrested for bringing a gun to Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm

SOMERS — A juvenile was arrested at Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm in Kenosha County on Friday after witnesses reported seeing them with a gun in the corn maze.

Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies said they were called to the farm after witnesses spotted the juvenile with a weapon. Farm security was able to detain the juvenile, who admitted to having the gun but throwing it in the corn maze while trying to run away

TMJ4 spoke about the incident with people visiting the farm on Monday. Watch below:

Families react to juvenile bringing a gun to Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm

A sheriff's K-9 located the empty handgun and a magazine. The juvenile was arrested on several charges, including disorderly conduct while armed, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. Authorities said the juvenile was also in possession of THC.

The age and identity of the juvenile have not been released.

The district attorney is reviewing the charges, and the juvenile was released to a parent with housing restrictions, according to a press release.

Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm posted on Facebook thanking its security teams and law enforcement.

"We want to reassure our community that all guests and staff are safe, and no one was harmed during the incident," Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm said.

On Monday, TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins spoke with parents who were bringing their families to the farm. Sylvia Bout brought her family with the expectation of safe family fun.

"That's terrifying. Especially because I have two little children and I feel like nothing and nowhere, is safe anymore," Bout said.

Alexzandreya Graham-Lapoint also brought her family to the farm on Monday.

"I would've never thought that someone would bring a gun to a place where children run free," Graham-Lapoint said.

Tom Terranova was also visiting the farm Monday.

"Unfortunate that this stuff keeps happening just kind of everywhere," Terranova said.

People Jenkins spoke with Monday said it is time for parents to talk to their kids about the seriousness of these weapons.

"I think the kids have to face the consequences, and as a parent, you have to let your kid face those really tough, hard consequences so that they learn the lesson before they make way bigger mistakes and then you can't come back from them," Terranova said.

"We have to teach gun safety. We have to teach that 'hey, this isn't good, this could hurt you, this could kill you.' It's heartbreaking," Bout said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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