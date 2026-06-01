Two people critically injured in Town of Randall motorcycle crash

TOWN OF RANDALL — Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue says two people were critically injured in a motorcycle crash on County Highway W on Sunday, with one being taken to the hospital by Flight for Life.

According to a release from the department, Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, the Town of Randall Fire Department and the Town of Wheatland Fire Department were dispatched to the 12500 block of County Highway W, also known as Fox River Road, around 3:27 p.m. on May 31 for a report of a motorcycle crash.

The first arriving Twin Lakes ambulance saw two people lying in the roadway with bystanders helping them, the release notes.

The release says one patient suffered a significant head injury and was reported to not have been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Due to the severity of the first patient's injuries, Flight for Life was requested to land at the helipad at the Town of Randall Fire Station 2.

The first patient was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in critical condition, according to the release.

The second patient was taken by ground ambulance to Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie in critical but stable condition, the release adds.

The Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team was called to the scene to help with crash reconstruction and to conduct an investigation into the crash.

The release from Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue does not specify if there were any other vehicles involved in this motorcycle crash.

If you are driving through County Highway W, Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue urges you to drive cautiously due to ongoing road construction in the area.

The department also says it urges anyone riding a motorcycle to wear a helmet to prevent serious injuries.

Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue says this crash is under investigation and that no further information will be released at this time.

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