KENOSHA — A Tremper High School teacher is on administrative leave after Kenosha Police say he struck a bus in the school parking lot while under the influence last Thursday afternoon — and drove away.

At approximately 2:58 p.m. on June 4, Kenosha Police responded to a report of a pickup truck striking a First Student bus in the parking lot of Tremper High School at 8560 26th Avenue. The truck fled the scene. Officers followed a fluid trail from the crash — which led them to an open garage where they found both the truck and the suspect.

A Technology Education teacher at Tremper was arrested and cited for hit and run, operating while intoxicated and reckless driving endangering safety. No injuries were reported on scene.

Ginger Wyatt, a concerned Tremper parent, says her daughter Chloe was on that bus when it was hit.

"How is the teacher who just got off the clock, unable to pull out of a parking lot safely?" said Ginger. "I was really, really concerned. It’s horrible to me as a parent and for any kids to have that kind of danger around and nobody addressing it."

"I got on the bus, sat down, and then it just tilts to the side, and I see this car drive past, and it’s just our teacher did a hit and run on us. It’s crazy," said Chloe Wyatt. "People look up to this teacher and to commit such an act against his students just not caring and just driving straight off like, it's crazy to me."

Watch: Tremper parent and daughter speak out after teacher allegedly hit school bus while intoxicated and fled

Tremper parent and daughter speak out after teacher allegedly hit school bus while intoxicated and fled

The Kenosha Unified School District confirmed the teacher was placed on administrative leave effective June 5th — the day after the incident.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority," the district said in a statement. "We cannot provide further details at this time because this is a personnel matter involving an ongoing investigation."

TMJ4 News will continue to follow this story as it develops.

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