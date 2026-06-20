Three people injured in motor vehicle accident in Pleasant Prairie, one transported by Flight for Life

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Three people were injured following a serious motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Highway 165 and Sheridan Road in Pleasant Prairie on Friday.

When Pleasant Prairie Police officers arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles with heavy damage and a large debris field scattered.

According to the preliminary investigation, one vehicle was traveling south on Sheridan Road when a northbound vehicle attempted to turn west onto State Highway 165, resulting in a crash.

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Police say that impairment and speed did not appear to be factors in the crash.

Three people were injured, with injuries ranging from minor to serious. Flight for Life was requested to transport one of the drivers to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The other driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Due to the severity of the crash, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team responded to the scene.

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