Three people injured in head-on collision in Pleasant Prairie on Sunday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Pleasant Prairie Police Department and Fire and Rescue responded to a call for a head-on collision on Sunday on the 12100 block of 39th Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles with heavy damage. According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle heading northbound may have crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a vehicle going southbound.
The driver of the northbound vehicle is cooperating with law enforcement and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
An adult and two minors were in the second vehicle. The adult driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and the two minor passengers were taken to the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin-Milwaukee via a medical helicopter for evaluation.
The Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team responded to assist in the investigation due to the seriousness of the crash.
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