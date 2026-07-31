PLEASANT PRAIRIE — When tornadoes devastated communities in the Fox Cities — the Village of Pleasant Prairie is answering the call.

The village launched a community-wide donation drive — collecting essential items for families and businesses impacted by the recent tornadoes. The drive runs through Friday, August 6th, at 4 p.m. — and donations can be dropped off at five village locations.

Brett Christopher, director of Recreation Programming at the RecPlex, says the effort came together quickly after staff saw the devastating news.

"Our internal aquatic staff saw the devastating news in the Fox Cities area — with all of the poor weather and tornadoes that devastated businesses and homes," Christopher said. "That had a trickle effect — we had some conversations within the village and wanted to start this village-wide donation drive."

WATCH: Pleasant Prairie rallies donations for Fox Cities tornado victims

'They need our help': Pleasant Prairie rallies donations for Fox Cities tornado victims

Christopher says the need is significant.

"There are a lot of people without homes at this point — there are a lot of businesses that need help as well," he said. "Any little bit helps."

Kenosha residents Katie and Don Freitag drove to the RecPlex today to drop off water and supplies because for Katie, this one was personal.

"You gotta help out your brothers and sisters when they're in need — this could have happened to us in Kenosha," she said. "I lived in Kansas six years growing up and there's nothing worse than a tornado. If everybody did a little — it would make a world of difference."

The village is collecting the following items:

Bottled water

Sports drinks

Non-perishable food

Baby formula

Diapers and baby wipes

Toiletries an

Drop-off locations through Friday August 6th at 4 p.m.:



RecPlex — 9900 Terwall Terrace

Village Hall 9915 39th Avenue

Prange Municipal Building 8600 Green Bay Rd.

Police Station 10111 39th Avenue

Fire Station 2 — 8044 88th Ave.

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