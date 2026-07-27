Taste of Wisconsin brings food, music and community together on Kenosha's lakefront

KENOSHA — The annual Taste of Wisconsin festival drew tens of thousands of visitors to Kenosha's breathtaking lakeshore for three days of incredible food, free live music, dancing, and the kind of energy that festival goers say only happens right on Lake Michigan.

"Good food, good energy, good people — have a little fun, have some drinks — this is the place you need to be," said festival goers Nathaniel Cooper and Tempest Earl. "Right on Lake Michigan — this is the coolest breeze down here."

And there is something for everyone — including a kids zone featuring an American Idol competition that drew young performers from Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, and Illinois.

"We had kids from Milwaukee, Racine, Illinois, Kenosha — I love it," said kids zone volunteer Martha Perez. "I love serving my community."

For young dancer Scarlet Sanders — performing at the festival meant something deeper.

"It means a lot to us to be able to grow our dance community through places like this — where we can really get new people to come and join," she said.

Festival dancer Lily Dennis says the event offers far more than just food.

"It's a super fun event — there's live performances by dancers and music and so many different options for food," Dennis said. "It's really great."

The Taste of Wisconsin is about more than just a good time. The festival is the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha's biggest fundraiser of the year — with proceeds supporting scholarships, youth programs, and local charities throughout the community.

"We provide fun for the community — a sense of camaraderie — and the money we make turns around and becomes donations to the charitable organizations in town that need help," said Phil Wade of the Kiwanis Club.

The Kiwanis Club hopes this weekend's proceeds will fund scholarships, youth programs, and local charities for the entire year ahead.

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