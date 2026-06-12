Storm damage closes US 45 in Kenosha County in both directions

KENOSHA — Weather damage has forced a full closure of US 45 in Kenosha County, blocking all lanes in both directions from Highway 142 to the county line.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is handling the situation. Deputies expect the road to remain closed for several hours.

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